The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office eliminated the position held by the “Carthage” defendant Serhiy Kropyva

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) eliminated the position of the Deputy Head of the Department of International Cooperation, which was held by the “Carthage” defendant Serhiy Kropyva.

This was reported by the spokesperson of PGO Maryana Hayovska in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda (UP).

This order was issued by Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky. The department itself was also reorganized in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

A spokeswoman for the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office explained that a complaint has already been filed against Kropyva with the prosecutorial commission. Now, the commission must decide how to punish him for the violation — possible options include complete dismissal from office.

The "Carthage" case

On September 4, NABU and SAPO reported on the "Carthage" operation, which is related to the scheme of "covering up" a network of fraudulent call centers for money. The defendants invested the received funds in real estate and other property worth more than UAH 20 million, and could have kept another UAH 10 million in the accounts of relatives.

According to the investigation, the scheme was led by Serhiy Kropyva — on the records he is “Chancellor”. On September 6, HACC sent him into custody with the alternative of bail of UAH 120 million. His accomplice Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko, who appears in the case as “Muse”, was also sent into custody.

The records published by NABU include “The Boss”, the former head of the State Tax Service. Ruslan Kravchenko was the head of the State Tax Service from December 2024 to June 2025. He denied all charges.

However, the SAPO prosecutor stated during the court hearing that Serhiy Kropyva was Ruslan Kravchenkoʼs trusted person — he organized repairs in his house, helped Kravchenkoʼs wife obtain a visa to the US, and organized the Prosecutor Generalʼs birthday celebration in Madrid.

On September 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Ruslan Kravchenko from the position of Prosecutor General.

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