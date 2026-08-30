“Nova Post” will distribute parcels between branches instead of large centers due to Russian strikes

“Nova Post” decided to distribute parcels between branches instead of large warehouses after Russian strikes on sorting centers.

This was reported by the companyʼs CEO Yevhen Tafiychuk.

Now, “Nova Post” cargo and postal branches across Ukraine will act as local warehouses. Customer parcels will be distributed between different locations to reduce dependence on one large sorting center.

This format should help businesses continue to operate even in the event of new Russian attacks.

Tafiychuk also reported that “Nova Post” will fully compensate for the losses of publishing houses and stores whose books were destroyed as a result of the strike on the night of August 28.

Russian attacks on warehouses

Recently, the Russians have been constantly attacking Ukrainian warehouses. For example, during the attack on the night of August 5, the Russians destroyed the logistics complexes of PUMA, INTERTOP, and LIQUI MOLY.

On the night of August 27, the Russians destroyed the warehouses of “Roshen”, “Comfy”, and the “Toy House” in the Kyiv region, and also struck the “Epicenter” in Kharkiv.

On the night of August 28, the Russians launched almost 600 drones and 31 missiles, including “Kinzhals” and “Iskanders”, into Ukraine. It was then that Russian troops struck “Nova Post” warehouses in the Kyiv region and Sumy, where books from the publishers “Readeat”, “Vivat”, “Book.ua”, “Ouroboros”, “Verba”, and “Osnovy” were stored.

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