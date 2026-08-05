Russians destroyed PUMA, INTERTOP and LIQUI MOLY logistics complexes

During the attack on the night of August 5, the Russians destroyed the PUMA, INTERTOP, and LIQUI MOLY logistics complexes, as well as the Nova Poshta sorting center in Kyiv.

The companies themselves announced this.

The Russians have fired missiles at the logistics center of the NOVUS supermarket chain. The attack caused extensive damage to the facility, completely shutting down operations. No employees were injured.

NOVUS said this was the second Russian attack on a logistics center that supplied goods to the chainʼs stores. The company is redistributing inventory to ensure the stores continue to operate smoothly.

Additionally, the main logistics warehouse, which was used to store goods for the INTERTOP online store and the PUMA brand, was destroyed in the Russian attacks on Kyiv. The company expects a shortage of certain PUMA products for several months.

Also on August 5, the Russian army attacked the central warehouse of the motor lubricant company LIQUI MOLY Ukraine. Despite this, work to restore supplies has already begun.

On the night of August 5, Russian forces launched 24 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, four Zircon/Onyx anti-ship missiles, and 115 drones of various types into Ukraine. Air defense forces managed to shoot down 98 enemy UAVs.

The attack on Nova Poshta killed three people — two drivers from a partner company and an employee from a contractor. Eight more people were injured. The company promised to compensate customers for the full advertised value of damaged shipments.

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