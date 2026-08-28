Russians again attacked a warehouse with Ukrainian books. Which publishing houses were affected

On the night of August 28, the Russian army attacked a warehouse in Svyatopetrivske (Kyiv region), where books from several Ukrainian publishers were stored.

In particular, the “Readeat” bookstore shipped books from this warehouse. Due to the attack, shipping orders from the site has been suspended for now.

The company owner Dmytro Feliksov writes that the bookstore is currently communicating with publishers and warehouse owners and restructuring supply chains: "We are looking for new warehouse solutions and mechanisms for fair compensation for lost goods."

The same warehouse housed books from the “Vivat” publishing house. The companyʼs co-owner Yulia Orlova noted that the publishing house was engaged in relocation and ensuring that their books were not in one place, so they still managed to transport some of the books to Lviv and load them to bookstores.

"But in Kyiv there were many new books, and new ones by Ukrainian authors, because we were preparing for the ʼBook Countryʼ festival. Now our participation is also in question. We are still counting the losses, because these are actually burned books in three warehouses: ours and our partnersʼ," she added.

Bookstore book.ua reported that the attacked warehouse held the entire stock of paper books from their online store. According to preliminary information, a significant part of the goods was damaged or destroyed.

Because of this, the bookstore is not yet able to accept and ship online orders for paper books. Currently, only e-books can be purchased on the site.

The publishing house "Ouroboros" also wrote that their books were most likely affected, as they were stored at partners — “Readeat” and “Book.ua”. Also in the warehouse were books from the publishing houses "Verba" and "Osnovy".

Online bookstore ARFA wrote that due to a strike on the warehouse of one of the largest suppliers, some orders will be shipped with a delay of up to 14 days.

Since July, the Russian Federation has begun systematically attacking the warehouses of Ukrainian publishing houses. As of July 23 alone, Russian attacks have destroyed over 1.5 million books and textbooks from Ukrainian publishers.

On August 1, the “RNK-Ranok” logistics center, where books from Ukrainian publishers were stored, was hit. According to preliminary estimates, more than 28 000 different books were burned, which is approximately 8 million copies. Estimated damages reach one billion hryvnias.

After the warehouse attack on August 5, “BookChef” publishing house lost another 100 000 books.

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