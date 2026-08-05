Russians destroy over 100 000 more books from “BookChef” publishing house in night attack

The Russian army destroyed over 100 000 more books from “BookChef” publishing house in a massive overnight attack. The attack targeted a reserve warehouse at the base of logistics partner Denka Logistics.

This was reported by the publishing houseʼs press service.

The statement added that these were all warehouse leftovers. The fire also destroyed new items that had just arrived from the printing houses.

This warehouse recently came back online after a previous attack. At that time, the attack damaged the central warehouse, but there was still a small backup warehouse where other BookChef books were stored.

"In this regard, we are forced to revise the terms of pre-order fulfillment. The impact of the enemy attack is currently being assessed. The dates of receipt of books will depend on the launch of new warehouse facilities and the reprinting of individual editions," the statement added.

This is not the first time that Russians have attacked book warehouses. On August 1, Russia struck a warehouse of the “Ranok” publishing house in Kharkiv. That attack destroyed at least 8 million Ukrainian books.