The Russians attacked Ukraine with 31 missiles and almost 600 drones. Number neutralized by the air defense

On the night of August 28, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 31 missiles and 598 drones. Air defenses neutralized 589 enemy air targets.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the Russians launched 629 air attack weapons over Ukraine overnight, namely:

598 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types;

2 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles;

9 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

20 X-101 cruise missiles.

As of 09:00, air defenses had neutralized 589 enemy air targets: 563 drones, one Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile, 7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, and 18 Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Missile and strike UAV hits were recorded in 13 locations, and downed targets fell in 26 locations.

In particular, Kyiv was under massive attack. Buildings were damaged and destroyed in a number of districts. In Darnytsky district, the enemy destroyed part of a 5-story building from the first to the fifth floor with a direct hit. As of 10:00, ten people were reported dead and dozens injured.

