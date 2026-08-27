Russians destroyed “Roshen”, “Comfy”, and “Toy House” warehouses in Kyiv region at night. In the morning, they hit “Epicenter” in Kharkiv

A Russian attack on the night and morning of August 27 destroyed a “Roshen” warehouse and distribution centers of “Toy House” and “Comfy” in the Kyiv region.

In particular, this concerns the “Roshen” warehouse in Chubynske, where finished confectionery products were stored and shipped from, the companyʼs press service reported. The employees were not injured because they were in shelter.

The company has warned of temporary disruptions to the supply of certain products. However, the team is already working to reallocate inventory and engage alternative warehouse capacity to reduce potential disruptions.

The Russian attack also destroyed the distribution center of the “Toy House” chain, said the companyʼs CEO Maria Nazarenko. She warned that some orders already placed may arrive late, but stores across Ukraine are open and online stores are operating without interruption.

The “Comfy” distribution center was also hit. No employees were injured. The company also noted that there may be difficulties with the fulfillment of some orders.

Meanwhile, in Kyiv, there are already four victims from Russian attacks during the day, two of them in hospitals, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported.

In Kharkiv, the Russians hit the "Epicenter" in the Osnovyansky district during the day — one person is already known to have died and five injured.

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