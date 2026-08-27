Russia hit Ukraine with missiles and 258 drones. Where the explosions were heard

On the night of August 27, the Russian army struck Ukraine with two “Onyx” anti-ship missiles, “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles, and 258 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, S8000 “Banderol”, and “Parody”-type drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized an “Onyx” anti-ship missile, seven “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles, three “Banderols”, and 222 drones. However, the Russians hit 15 targets, and debris fell in 11 more.

The main blow was taken by the Odesa, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

At night, the Russians struck Zaporizhzhia, injuring three people. The attack damaged a car and buildings, and a fire broke out.

A woman died and four people were injured in an attack in the Sumy region.

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Kyiv was also hit — debris fell in two districts of the city. In the Kyiv region, warehouses in the Boryspil area caught fire. The attack damaged warehouses in the Fastiv district and one private house each in the Brovary and Vyshhorod areas.

In Odesa, the strikes damaged a high-rise building and an educational institution.

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