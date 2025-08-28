“Nova Poshta” depot in Kyiv under Russian attack. Three employees injured

On the night of August 28, Russia fired a missile at the “Nova Poshta” sorting depot in Kyiv.

This was reported by the companyʼs press service.

The impact occurred in the parking lot.

Three postal workers were injured in the attack:

Serhii Slavensky, site specialist — serious condition;

Ivan Dulnev, site specialist — condition of moderate severity;

Yuriy Yukhymchuk, driver of the BDF car — condition of moderate severity.

“Nova Poshta” is already providing the victims and their families with all necessary support — medical, psychological, and material.

The company warned that delivery could be delayed because sorting was suspended during the air alert. The shipments remain intact.

Russiaʼs attack on Kyiv on August 28

On the night of August 28, the Russians launched almost 600 drones and 31 missiles into Ukraine, including "Kinzhal" and "Iskander” missiles.

As of 12:19, 15 people were killed in the attack in Kyiv, including four children. 38 people were also injured. The Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts were the most affected, with one of the hits completely destroying the entrance to a five-story building.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The offices of Ukrainska Pravda, Radio Liberty, the European Investment Bank, the EU mission, and the British Council were damaged during the attack.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.