During the Russian attack on Kyiv, the offices of Ukrainska Pravda, the EU mission, and the British Council were damaged

On the night of August 28, during a massive Russian attack on Kyiv, the offices of the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper, the European Union mission, and the British Council were damaged.

This was announced by the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

Journalists said that the business center building, which houses the Ukrainska Pravda office, was damaged.

Official information on the extent of the damage and the condition of the building is currently awaited. There were no injuries. The editorial office of Ukrainska Pravda continues to operate as usual.

The EU mission office was also damaged. Sybiha called the attack a direct violation of the Vienna Convention.

In addition, the British Council office was also damaged. The press service of the agency reported that due to the damage, the office will be closed to visitors.

"Despite possible delays in responses, we continue our work with Ukrainian partners in the fields of education and culture. You can contact us by email," the press service added.

The office of the European Investment Bank was also damaged, the bankʼs press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

On the night of August 28, the Russians launched almost 600 drones and 31 missiles into Ukraine, including "Kinzhal" and "Iskander" missiles.

As of 10:58, 13 people have died in the attack in Kyiv. The Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts were the worst affected, with one of the hits completely destroying the entrance to a five-story building.

