The death toll from the detonation at warehouses in the village of Myla (Kyiv region) has risen to 38

The death toll from the detonation of ammunition at warehouses in the village of Myla (Bucha area, Kyiv region), which occurred on the evening of August 28, has increased to 38.

This was reported by President Zelensky.

The detonation injured 20 people, and four others are missing.

The Russians struck the enterprise with a “Geran-4” drone. Among the dead was the head of the Dmytrivska community Taras Didych, who immediately arrived at the scene of the attack.

SBU reported that the impact and detonation damaged about 130 houses and other civilian objects. Law enforcement officers are investigating the crime of aggression and negligence towards military service.