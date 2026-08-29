Russians hit warehouses in the village of Myla in the Kyiv region with a “Geran-4” drone

The Russian army used a “Geran-4” drone to strike weapons warehouses in the village of Myla (Bucha area, Kyiv region).

This was reported to SBU.

SBU said they are currently investigating the crime of aggression and negligence in military service. According to SBU, the impact and detonation damaged about 130 houses and other civilian objects.

As of now, four people are missing. Earlier, President Zelensky reported that an ammunition depot was hit, causing shells, mines, drones, and other weapons to detonate.

The attack occurred on the evening of August 28. As of now, 37 people are known to have died, including the head of the Dmytrivska community Taras Didych. Dozens of people were injured.

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