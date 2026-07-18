The “Da Vinci Wolves” Combat Unit said it received a “reprimand from Syrsky”. The General Staff says itʼs because of the kidnapping case

Serhiy Filimonov, a combatant of the "Da Vinci Wolves", has been reprimanded. The General Staff says that this is related to the kidnapping case.

Filimonov reported today that he "received a reprimand from Syrsky", but did not provide details.

It was in his battalion that Dmytro Koziatynsky served, who after the resignation of Mykhailo Fedorov called on Ukrainians to take to the streets for protests. Later, the head of the “Ulf” medical service of the “Da Vinci Wolves” battalion Alina Mykhailova stated that the command was looking for Koziatynsky.

The General Staff claims that Filimonov’s reprimand was announced on June 27 after an investigation into three “Da Vinci Wolves” soldiers. In May, they were detained in the city of Shakhtarske in the Dnipropetrovsk region on suspicion of kidnapping and hooliganism. The General Staff claims that Filimonov “violated the requirements of a number of articles of the Disciplinary Statute and the Statute of the Internal Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine”.

Meanwhile, activist and blogger Serhiy Sternenko today published a series of screenshots of messages from the military claiming that brigade commanders were ordered to record videos in support of Syrsky. The same information was reported to Ukrainska Pravda by sources.

Government resignation and protests for Fedorov

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on July 12 and reported that the composition of the government and the leadership of law enforcement agencies would be renewed. And on July 14, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Svyrydenko from her post.

On July 15, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported his resignation. This sparked a wave of protests across Ukraine, which have been going on for the third day.

During a conversation with journalists, Fedorov spoke about the conflict with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, who allegedly gave Fedorov an ultimatum and blocked the Ministry of Defenseʼs initiatives. At the same time, Zelensky said at a briefing that Fedorov and Syrsky could not agree, and the conflict between them was "systemic".

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint Serhiy Koretsky as Prime Minister of Ukraine. Only one MP was against. Prior to that, Koretsky was the Chairman of the Board of “Naftogaz”, which he headed in 2025.

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