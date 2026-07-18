The Verkhovna Rada is gathering votes for a request to Zelensky to release Syrsky

MPs have begun collecting signatures for an initiative to dismiss the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

This was stated by the representative of the “Voice” party Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The request contains three sentences:

to release Syrsky;

to elect another commander-in-chief “based on criteria of professional efficiency and orientation towards measurable technological results”;

oblige new committee heads to regularly report to MPs.

In order for this document to be sent to the president, it must be signed by at least 226 MPs.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Government resignation and protests

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on July 12 and reported that the composition of the government and the leadership of law enforcement agencies would be renewed. And on July 14, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Svyrydenko from her post.

On July 15, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported his resignation. This sparked a wave of protests across Ukraine, which have been going on for the third day.

During a conversation with journalists, Fedorov spoke about the conflict with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, who allegedly gave Fedorov an ultimatum and blocked the Ministry of Defenseʼs initiatives. At the same time, Zelensky said at a briefing that Fedorov and Syrsky could not agree, and the conflict between them was "systemic".

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint Serhiy Koretsky as Prime Minister of Ukraine. Only one MP was against. Prior to that, Koretsky was the Chairman of the Board of “Naftogaz”, which he headed in 2025.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.