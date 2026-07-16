The US and Iran have exchanged blows again

The American military launched a second wave of strikes on Iranian military facilities that Tehran uses to block the Strait of Hormuz on July 15 and on the night of July 16.

This was reported by the US Central Command.

The Iranian Fars news agency writes that Tehran has struck air defense and electronic warfare facilities at American bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.

At the same time, according to CNN sources, President Donald Trump has received options to expand the military operation in Iran, including the capture of Kharg Island.

The previous morning, the US completed a new seven-hour attack on Iran and announced strikes on a dozen military targets near the Strait of Hormuz and in the countryʼs coastal areas.

The attacks came after the United States resumed its naval blockade of Iran. President Donald Trump threatened that if the country did not come to the negotiating table, power plants and bridges would soon be under attack. At the same time, Iran said that the memorandum with the United States was no longer valid.