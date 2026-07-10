ABC News: The US and Iran continue technical talks despite exchange of strikes

The US and Iran continue technical talks on the Iranian nuclear program, despite the exchange of blows.

ABC News reports this, citing sources.

According to the American official, the 60-day ceasefire and the memorandum of understanding signed by the parties remain in effect. But whether they will continue to operate depends on whether the parties comply with the terms of the memorandum. The source believes that Tehran is not complying with them.

At the same time, a CNN source says that the US is deliberately alternating strikes with pauses in order to continue negotiations. Washington has a list of potential targets and is ready to attack if necessary, but for now it prefers diplomacy.

On July 7 President Donald Trump reported that the truce with Iran was over and the memorandum of understanding was being canceled. The day before, Iran attacked ships in the Strait of Hormuz, and the United States retaliated by striking Iran.