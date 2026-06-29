Media: The US and Iran will stop strikes and continue talks in Qatar

Iran and the United States have agreed to stop striking each other and meet again for talks, this time in Qatar.

Reuters and Axios report this, citing sources.

Negotiations will continue on all 14 points of the memorandum of understanding signed on June 17. Based on the memorandum, the Strait of Hormuz is planned to be reopened to shipping.

An unnamed US official told Axios that the talks are scheduled to resume on June 30. They were originally scheduled to take place in Switzerland, where they planned to discuss Iranʼs nuclear program, but the location was changed due to escalation.

The Strait of Hormuz has remained closed since the start of the war between the United States and Iran in late February. It was reopened last week after the parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding — an agreement to stop hostilities for 60 days and conclude a peace agreement in due course.

The United States, for its part, lifted a naval blockade of Iranian ports. Against this backdrop, the price of oil fell to its lowest level since March — $73 per barrel.

On June 22, after talks in Switzerland, Iran and the United States agreed on a roadmap that should lead to a final deal within 60 days. On the same day, the United States temporarily lifted sanctions on the production, supply, and sale of Iranian oil.

On June 26, the United States said Iran had shot down a Singapore-flagged civilian merchant vessel in the Strait of Hormuz with a drone. The United States responded by striking Iran, with President Donald Trump threatening to use force against Tehran if it violated the ceasefire again. Iran then attacked US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait and threatened to derail talks to end the war.

Author: Khrystyna Pitsuriak

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