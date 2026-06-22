The Polish Presidentʼs Office explained why the order taken from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is still in the possession of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, Russian Empress Catherine II, and former German Chancellor and "Kremlin friend" Gerhard Schroeder.

As Agnieszka Jędząk, Minister of the Chancellery of the President of Poland, wrote, the first two have it, since they are not deprived of awards posthumously.

As for the former German chancellor, known for his close ties to Russia, he “never insulted the Polish nation as openly as the president of Ukraine did, although his activities in favor of Putin’s Russia should indeed be condemned as harmful to Poland and Europe,” says Jędzhak.

"During Schröderʼs rule, no monuments were erected in Germany to Hitler or Himmler. No part of the Bundeswehr was named after the ʼSS heroes,ʼ" she added.