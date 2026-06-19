President Zelensky gave Lukashenko a week to have Belarus remove weapons along the border to launch strikes on Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky gave Alexander Lukashenko a week to allow Belarus to remove weapons along the border that are used to launch Russian strikes on Ukraine.
He announced this during a conversation with journalists.
He added that this equipment extends along two regions bordering Ukraine, referring to repeaters on towers.
"Let him remove this equipment, let him turn off this equipment. I think a week will be enough for him to do it. Why do I say a week, because now every day our civilians are dying because of this, our children are injured. If he doesnʼt do it, we will," he said.
He also emphasized that Belarus is the main supplier of fuel for the Russian army.
Threat from Belarus
On April 17, Zelensky said that roads to Ukrainian territory and artillery positions were being built on the Belarusian border. On May 2, Zelensky said that Ukraine had “recorded quite specific activity” from Belarus on the border, but assured that everything was being recorded and monitored.
Already on May 15, the President of Ukraine reported that the Russians were continuing their attempts to drag Belarus into a war against Ukraine and were planning missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian "decision-making centers".
In particular, Russia is considering plans for operations in the directions south and north of Belarus, either in the Chernihiv-Kyiv direction or against one of the NATO countries. Zelensky instructed the military to strengthen the relevant direction and present a response plan.
On May 18, Belarus began joint nuclear weapons exercises with Russia. It later emerged that Russia had moved nuclear munitions to Belarus as part of these exercises.
Against this backdrop, SBU reported intensified checks in northern Ukraine. The military will check citizens and cars, as well as inspect the territory to prevent sabotage.
On June 16, the Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky reported that new UAV units would be formed on the border with Belarus in Ukraine amid the threat of an offensive.
Recall that at the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion in 2022, Russian troops entered the territory of Ukraine, including from the territory of Belarus. Missile strikes were also carried out from its territory on Ukrainian cities and villages.
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