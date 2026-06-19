President Zelensky gave Lukashenko a week to have Belarus remove weapons along the border to launch strikes on Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky gave Alexander Lukashenko a week to allow Belarus to remove weapons along the border that are used to launch Russian strikes on Ukraine.

He announced this during a conversation with journalists.

He added that this equipment extends along two regions bordering Ukraine, referring to repeaters on towers.

"Let him remove this equipment, let him turn off this equipment. I think a week will be enough for him to do it. Why do I say a week, because now every day our civilians are dying because of this, our children are injured. If he doesnʼt do it, we will," he said.

He also emphasized that Belarus is the main supplier of fuel for the Russian army.