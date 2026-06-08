In Latvia, NATO fighters shot down a drone that flew into their territory for the first time

NATO mission fighters shot down a drone that flew into Latvian territory.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the country.

A drone was shot down over the Latgale region by French Air Force fighters. Delfi writes that this is the first time a drone has been shot down over the countryʼs territory.

The countryʼs Ministry of Defense does not specify whose drone it was, but notes that it flew into Latvian territory due to the work of Russian electronic warfare.

On the night of April 8, Ukrainian forces attacked the Grushova oil terminal in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia. The facility receives and stores petroleum products from the Novorossiysk seaport.

Drone crashes in the Baltics

In recent months, drones have increasingly entered the airspace of Northern European countries. For example, on the night of May 7, two drones from Russia entered Latvian airspace. One of the downed drones hit empty tanks at an oil depot in the city of Rezekne.

Latvia subsequently launched an investigation, and Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds resigned. He explained that he made the decision to protect the Latvian army from being “drawn into a political campaign”. The country’s Prime Minister Evika Silinė also resigned.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha later stated that the drones that flew into Latvia were Ukrainian. They deviated from their course due to Russian electronic warfare equipment.

On May 13, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine is sending experts to Latvia and Lithuania to help protect their airspace. Ukraine has also contacted the Estonian embassy about this.

On May 19, a drone was shot down over Estonia for the first time — it was a Ukrainian drone flying towards targets in Russia.

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