The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirmed that the drone shot down over Estonia was Ukrainian

Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi confirmed that the drone that was shot down on the morning of May 19 over Estonia is Ukrainian.

He reported this to H.

He said the drone was knocked off course by Russian electronic warfare equipment. He said Ukraine apologized to the Baltic states for similar incidents.

He also recalled that Ukraine cooperates with the Baltic countries in the field of protecting their airspace, including with the help of Ukrainian expert groups.

At the same time, he denied information that the Baltic countries allowed Ukraine to use their airspace to strike Russia. According to him, Kyiv never even approached them about this issue.

Drone crashes in the Baltics

In recent months, drones have increasingly entered the airspace of Northern European countries. For example, on the night of May 7, two drones from Russia entered Latvian airspace. One of the downed drones hit empty tanks at an oil depot in the city of Rezekne.

Latvia subsequently launched an investigation, and Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds resigned. He explained that he made the decision to protect the Latvian army from being “drawn into a political campaign”. The country’s Prime Minister Evika Silinė also resigned.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga later stated that the drones that flew into Latvia were Ukrainian. They deviated from their course due to Russian electronic warfare (EW) equipment.

On May 13, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine is sending experts to Latvia and Lithuania to help protect their airspace. Ukraine has also contacted the Estonian embassy about this.

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