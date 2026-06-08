The General Staff confirmed the attack on the Grushova oil terminal in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the attack on the Grushova oil terminal in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia on the night of June 8.

The General Staff reported this in a telegram.

The oil depot is located in the Hrushova Balka tract, where a fire broke out. The facility receives and stores oil products from the Novorossiysk seaport.

The tank farm extends for 1.4 million m³, mainly oil is stored at the Grushova oil depot sites. In addition, our units attacked the “Chervonyi Yar” station in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, a fire broke out on the territory.

"Chervonyi Yar" is a point in the oil transportation system to the Volgograd Oil Refinery, as well as to the Sheskharis export terminal in Novorossiysk.

The day before, the General Staff reported that Ukrainian military personnel had struck oil depots in occupied Crimea and an FSB command post in the Belgorod region.

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