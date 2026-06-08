Ukrainian military struck oil depots in occupied Crimea and an FSB command post in the Belgorod region.

This was reported by the General Staff.

In particular, our units targeted the Semikolodezyanska oil depot in the village of Yedy-Kuyu in Crimea, causing a fire on the territory. An ammunition depot in the Donetsk region was also attacked.

The Semikolodezyanskaya oil depot is one of the largest centers for storing and transshipment of petroleum products in the eastern part of the peninsula. The facility is used to store fuel for the needs of the Russian army.

Ukrainian troops also struck the Feodosia oil depot, which handles up to 10-12 million tons of oil products per year. In addition, Ukraine struck at Russian military deployment sites in the areas of Shchastya (Luhansk region) and Blahodatne (Donetsk region).

Russian Telegram channels are also reporting about fifty explosions after a nighttime drone attack in Novorossiysk. The rushova oil depot, the largest oil storage facility in the Caucasus, caught fire there. The General Staff of Ukraine has not yet commented on this attack.

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