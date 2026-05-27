Zelensky wrote in a letter to Trump that the Russians launched two “Oreshnik” missiles at Ukraine

In a letter to the US President Donald Trump and the US Congress about the critical shortage of air defense equipment in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote that on the night of May 24, the Russians, among other things, launched two “Oreshnik” intermediate-range ballistic missiles at Ukraine.
Photos of the letter were published by Axios journalist Barak Ravid. The press center of the Office of the President told reporters that it was likely the original.
One of the missiles hit the territory of the Kyiv region (Bila Tserkva), and the other hit the occupied territory of the Donetsk region. Earlier, monitoring channels reported that there were two missiles, but the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not confirm this.
Zelensky wrote that Ukraine is ready to purchase additional “Patriot” systems and missiles, as ballistic missiles remain Russiaʼs last major advantage in the war. Ukraine has proposed a long-term path to expanding production of “Patriot” systems and missiles with European allies, fully under US control.
- On the night of May 24, Russian forces launched 600 UAVs of various types and 90 missiles into Ukraine. The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported one intermediate-range ballistic missile "Oreshnik", which hit a garage cooperative in Bila Tserkva (Kyiv region). Air defense neutralized 55 missiles and 549 drones.
- The Russians first launched their experimental “Oreshnik” missile over Ukraine over Dnipro in November 2024, and over Lviv in January 2026. This missile is capable of speeds of over 12 000 kmph and a range of up to 5 500 km. The “Oreshnik” can also carry up to six warheads that separate in flight and hit different targets.
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