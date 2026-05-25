Monitors say Russians launched two “Oreshniks” at Ukraine overnight. Air Force confirms only one hit

The network wrote that during a massive attack on Ukraine on the night of May 24, Russian troops fired two “Oreshnik” missiles. The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirms only one launch.

Monitoring channels, such as “eRadar" and “monitor", claim that the “Oreshnik” that flew over Bila Tserkva was the second, and the first missile hit the territory of the temporarily occupied Donetsk region.

So, at around 01:00 on May 24, monitors reported the launch of the “Oreshnik”, but there was no information about a hit on Ukraine at that time. “eRadar” believes that this missile hit near Avdiivka or Yasynuvata. It is possible that the Russians could have struck their own troops in this territory.

"It remains unknown at this time whether the missile malfunctioned during flight or whether it was indeed a predetermined area of application," Monitor writes.

The Ukrainian OSINT community "Kyberboroshno" says that the footage, which could have captured the opening of the combat units of the first "Oreshnik", shows the unfinished Rose Park shopping mall in Donetsk.

The camera is pointed towards the north or northwest, i.e. the settlements of Avdiivka, Kramatorsk, Slovyansk, Izyum, Vovchansk, Belgorod. It is not yet possible to determine exactly where the missile hit.

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At the same time, the head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat stated in a comment to “Channel 24” that there is currently official confirmation of only one launch of the “Oreshnik” missile on the night of May 24. He also added that there is currently no confirmed information about possible hits on the positions of Russian troops.

According to Ihnat, if new data becomes known, an official announcement will be made.