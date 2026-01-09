Air Force: During the massive attack, Russia used “Oreshnik” and other types of missiles and drones, air defense neutralized 244 air targets

On January 9, the Russian army attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine with strike drones and sea- and land-based missiles.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The main direction of the attack was the Kyiv region.

In total, the Russians launched 36 missiles and 242 UAVs of various types into Ukraine:

242 “Shahed” and “Gerbera” attack UAVs from Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russian Federation, and Chauda and Hvardiysk in temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as from Donetsk;

13 “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles from the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation;

22 “Kalibr” cruise missiles from the Black Sea;

the “Oreshnik” medium-range ballistic missile from the “Kapustin Yar” test site in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation.

Ukraineʼs air defense shot down or suppressed 244 targets:

226 attack UAVs;

eight “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles;

ten “Kalibr” cruise missiles.

18 missiles and 16 strike UAVs hit 19 locations.

On the night of January 9, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine with missiles and drones, with explosions heard in Kyiv, Lviv, and the Kyiv region. Four people are known to have died in the capital.

