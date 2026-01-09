Russia massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones — 4 people died in Kyiv, critical infrastructure was hit in Lviv

On January 9, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine with missiles and drones, with explosions heard in Kyiv, Lviv, and the Kyiv region. Four people are known to have died in the capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that a medical worker was among the dead, and another 19 people, including four doctors, were injured. 14 of the injured were hospitalized.

In the Darnytsky district of the capital, a UAV hit a residential building twice. A shop next to the building was damaged. There was no fire or injuries.

In the Dniprovsky district, a non-residential building caught fire due to falling drone debris, a three- and twelve-story residential building was hit, and a 16-story and 9-story residential building are on fire. Debris fell on a playground and near a tram depot.

In the Pechersky district, a fire also broke out in a residential building and a 24-story non-residential building, the top floors were destroyed.

In the Desnyansky district, a drone hit the roof of a residential building on the 18th floor and another building on the lower floors, setting several apartments on fire.

A fire broke out in the Shevchenkivsky district after a UAV hit a non-residential building.

According to DTEK, emergency shutdowns were applied on the left bank of Kyiv due to a massive attack, while schedules continue to operate on the right bank.

The State Emergency Service reported that the Russians attacked almost all districts in the Kyiv region. The shelling caused fires in the Brovary region, where rescuers pulled an entire family out of the rubble, and in the Obukhiv and Boryspil areas.

According to the Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, a critical infrastructure facility was hit in Lviv. He noted that it is not yet known whether the Russians used “Oreshnik” missiles for the strike. There were no casualties in the city.

