EU and 36 other countries approve key decision to launch Special Tribunal for Russiaʼs crimes against Ukraine

On Friday, May 15, at a meeting of the Council of Europe, a key decision was made to launch the Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine — an agreement was approved to create a steering committee.
This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.
The decision was supported by the EU and 36 countries. The agreement will define how the Special Tribunal will operate and be governed, and will help attract broader international support.
Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression of the Russian Federation
Ukraine insists on the creation of a Special Tribunal, since the International Criminal Court and other similar institutions cannot, at this stage, consider cases concerning the crime of aggression.
The heads of foreign ministries of European countries and the EU leadership expressed political support for the launch of the Special Tribunal on May 9, 2025. On June 25, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset signed an agreement on its establishment in Strasbourg. The Statute of the Special Tribunal is also ready.
In January 2026, the European Union transferred the first €10 million for the establishment of the Special Tribunal, and in March it began the process to become a founding member of the tribunal. In May, the EU announced that it would join the Extended Partial Agreement of the Special Tribunal Management Committee.
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