EU Foreign Ministers express political support for launch of special tribunal

The heads of foreign ministries of European countries and the EU leadership expressed political support for the launch of the Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry published a corresponding statement following the results of a ministerial meeting in Lviv, which was attended by 35 delegations and representatives of the Council of Europe.

In the statement, the signatories welcomed the completion of technical work on the draft legal instruments necessary for the establishment of the Special Tribunal.

Ministers reaffirmed the critical importance of the Special Tribunal in delivering justice by holding accountable those most responsible for the aggression against Ukraine.

"We emphasize that once established, the Special Tribunal, in accordance with its Statute, will conduct its proceedings in full respect for international law and human rights, with the aim of ensuring accountability for the crime of aggression and strengthening international legal order," the statement said.

The signatories also called on other states and international organizations to join and contribute to the work of the Special Tribunal.