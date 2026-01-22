EU allocates first €10 million for special tribunal on Russiaʼs crimes against Ukraine

The European Union has transferred the first €10 million to establish a Special Tribunal that will investigate Russiaʼs responsibility for the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the head of EU diplomacy Kaja Kallas.

According to her, Russian leaders are responsible for starting and waging the war — they will not be able to avoid punishment. Kallas emphasized that there can be no impunity for crimes of aggression.

She also reported that she discussed the launch of the tribunal with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset and signed a corresponding contract with the Council of Europe, which is involved in the creation of the justice mechanism.

Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression of the Russian Federation

Ukraine insists on the creation of a special tribunal, since the International Criminal Court and other similar institutions cannot consider cases related to the crime of aggression at this stage.

The heads of foreign ministries of European countries and the EU leadership expressed political support for the launch of the Special Tribunal on May 9. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset signed an agreement on its establishment in Strasbourg on June 25.

The Statute of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine is also ready.

