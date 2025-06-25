Ukraine signed an agreement with the Council of Europe to establish a Special Tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine

On June 25, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset signed an agreement in Strasbourg to establish a Special Tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

This became known from the broadcast of the Council of Europe.

According to Alain Berset, negotiations will now begin on an expanded partial agreement "so that as many countries as possible can join, support and assist in the administration of the tribunal".

"Todayʼs agreement and this tribunal give us a real opportunity to hold accountable the crime of aggression. Other institutions, even international ones, do not have the necessary tools for this, and we must clearly show that aggression leads to punishment, and we must do this together throughout Europe," Zelensky said.