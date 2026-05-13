EU to join Special Tribunal for the Crime of Russian Aggression against Ukraine

The European Union will join the Extended Partial Agreement of the Management Committee of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

Denmark has also joined the tribunal, making it the 34th country. The agreement on the legal status of the Special Tribunal will be put to a vote at a meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in Moldova on May 15.