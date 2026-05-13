EU to join Special Tribunal for the Crime of Russian Aggression against Ukraine

The European Union will join the Extended Partial Agreement of the Management Committee of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.
This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.
Denmark has also joined the tribunal, making it the 34th country. The agreement on the legal status of the Special Tribunal will be put to a vote at a meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in Moldova on May 15.
Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression of the Russian Federation
Ukraine insists on the creation of a Special Tribunal, since the International Criminal Court and other similar institutions cannot, at this stage, consider cases concerning the crime of aggression.
The heads of foreign ministries of European countries and the EU leadership expressed political support for the launch of the Special Tribunal on May 9, 2025. On June 25, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset signed an agreement on its establishment in Strasbourg. The Statute of the Special Tribunal is also ready.
In January 2026, the European Union transferred the first €10 million for the establishment of the Special Tribunal, and in March it began the process to become one of the founding members of the tribunal.
Austria, Portugal, Iceland, Poland, France, Costa Rica, Croatia, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Finland, Greece, Czech Republic, Belgium, Liechtenstein, Andorra, Monaco, Cyprus, Montenegro, Romania, San Marino and Denmark have already joined the Special Tribunal.
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