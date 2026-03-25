The EU may become a co-founder of the Special Tribunal for Russian crimes against Ukraine. The process has begun

The European Union has begun a process to have him become one of the founders of the Special Tribunal, which will investigate the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the European Commission.

EU member states still need to support the European Commissionʼs proposal before the EU can become a member of the tribunalʼs steering committee.

The special tribunal will be able to prosecute high-ranking Russian political and military leaders for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.