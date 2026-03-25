The EU may become a co-founder of the Special Tribunal for Russian crimes against Ukraine. The process has begun

The European Union has begun a process to have him become one of the founders of the Special Tribunal, which will investigate the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.
This was reported by the press service of the European Commission.
EU member states still need to support the European Commissionʼs proposal before the EU can become a member of the tribunalʼs steering committee.
The special tribunal will be able to prosecute high-ranking Russian political and military leaders for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.
Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression of the Russian Federation
Ukraine insists on the creation of a Special Tribunal, since the International Criminal Court and other similar institutions cannot, at this stage, consider cases concerning the crime of aggression.
The heads of foreign ministries of European countries and the EU leadership expressed political support for the launch of the Special Tribunal on May 9. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset signed an agreement on its establishment in Strasbourg on June 25. The Statute of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine is also ready.
In January 2026, the European Union already transferred the first €10 million for the establishment of the Special Tribunal.
Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk
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