Media: Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf leaves negotiating team due to IRGC pressure

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will no longer lead Iranʼs delegation in peace talks with the United States mediated by other countries.

This is reported by the Israeli TV channel N12.

Journalists say that the reason for Ghalibafʼs decision was pressure from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Ghalibaf allegedly did not want to put up with the increasing interference of IRGC generals in negotiations with the Americans. According to N12ʼs sources, the generals were depriving Ghalibaf of the room for maneuver necessary for negotiations.

The final straw for Ghalibafʼs resignation was the failure of Qatarʼs proposal for a maritime settlement mechanism. The Qataris proposed a deal under which the United States would allow free passage for 20 ships leaving Iranian ports. In return, Iran would guarantee the safe passage of 20 ships from Persian Gulf countries through the Strait of Hormuz.

However, the initiative was thwarted by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Previously considered an ally of Ghalibaf, he unexpectedly decided to support the IRGCʼs hardline stance, thereby blocking the deal.

The channelʼs sources currently describe the situation in Tehran as "complete paralysis" and extremely explosive. The journalists add that the most serious crisis seen in Iran since the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is unfolding. So now, as the channel notes, there is no person in the Iranian government who has the authority or the ability to make decisions.

War in the Middle East and negotiations between Iran and the US

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials.

Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, began shelling Arab countries and Israel. The war also halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea corridor between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean. It was through it that almost a fifth of the worldʼs oil exports passed — tens of millions of barrels a day.

On April 8, the parties agreed to a two-week ceasefire. On April 13, the United States began a naval blockade of Iranian ports, demanding the complete unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz for all ships.

On April 17, Lebanon and Israel agreed to a ceasefire, after which Iran unblocked the Strait of Hormuz. However, on April 18, Iran reported that it was again blocking the Strait of Hormuz due to the US naval blockade. On the same day, Iran fired on several ships attempting to pass through the strait.

On April 19, Donald Trump announced that his representatives would go to Pakistan for talks. But Iran refused to send its delegation. The Foreign Ministry noted that the US had violated the ceasefire, and Iran "cannot forget the US attacks on it during previous talks".

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