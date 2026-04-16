The MP Shufrych released from pretrial detention center — he will be under house arrest

The court released Nestor Shufrych, a member of the banned the MP for the “OPZZh”, from custody.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Shufrych was released from the pre-trial detention center, where he had been since September 15, 2023. He will be under 24-hour house arrest and will wear an electronic bracelet.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office objected to the change in the preventive measure. However, the new court ruling cannot be appealed.

Shufrychʼs case

In September 2023, Nestor Shufrych was suspected of high treason. According to the investigation, he closely cooperated and carried out the tasks of former NSDC Secretary Volodymyr Sivkovych, an FSB agent who coordinated Russian agents in Ukraine.

One of Shufrychʼs main tasks, according to the investigation, was subversive activities in the information sphere: he constantly spread the Kremlinʼs narratives that the Ukrainian state is an "artificial entity", that Ukraine and Russia have a "single history", and that Ukrainians and Russians are "one people".

On September 15, a court remanded Shufrych in custody without bail. A number of medals, a collection of tunics, and a dozen Soviet awards were found at his home in the village of Kozyn (Kyiv region).

Babelʼs sources in SBU reported that during the searches, a document with a scheme of autonomy for the Donetsk and Luhansk regions was found in Shufrychʼs apartment. It provides for renaming these regions into "krays", broad autonomy, holding elections, and forming separate "governments" and "parliaments". The document, dated July 2014, bears the signatures of Viktor Medvedchuk and Nestor Shufrych.

In September 2023, the Verkhovna Rada removed Nestor Shufrych from the position of chairman of the Committee on Freedom of Speech.

In January 2026, the Kyiv Court of Appeal allowed Shufrych to be released from custody on bail of UAH 33.28 million. However, the MPʼs lawyer said that this amount was exorbitant, because Shufrych was subject to sanctions, his property was seized, and he had not worked for over two years.

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