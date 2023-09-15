Nestor Shufrych was searched during a search and found a document with an “autonomy” scheme for Donetsk and Luhansk regions

During the searches, peopleʼs deputy Nestor Shufrych found a document with the scheme of autonomy for the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
"Babel" was informed about this by sources in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).
The document provides for the renaming of these regions to "regions", broad autonomy, holding elections, and the formation of separate "governments" and "parliament". Under the document, dated July 2014, are the signatures of Viktor Medvedchuk and Shufrych.
- On the morning of September 15, SBU searched Nestor Shufrych. During the search of his home in the village of Kozyn in the Kyiv region, a number of medals, a collection of coats and a dozen Soviet awards were found. SBU suspects Shufrych of treason. The Security Service discovered his cooperation with Volodymyr Sivkovych, ex-MP and Deputy Secretary of the National Security Council in 2010-2013, who at one time coordinated the espionage of the ex-head of SBU in Crimea Oleh Kulinich.