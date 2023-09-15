“Babel” sources: SBU suspects the MP Nestor Shufrych of treason

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) visited the house of the MP Nestor Shufrych in the village of Kozyn in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the editor-in-chief of "Censor.net" Yuriy Butusov. Shufrych is allegedly charged with treason.

"Babel" sources in SBU reported that Shufrych was not detained, but his house was searched. And they confirmed that the MP is suspected of treason.

Sources note that SBU discovered Shufrychʼs cooperation with the ex-MP and the Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council in 2010-2013 Volodymyr Sivkovych, who at one time coordinated the espionage of the ex-head of SBU in Crimea Oleh Kulinich.