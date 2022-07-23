The SBI announced the suspicion of the former deputy secretary of the National Security Council Sivkovych. He was an accomplice of the ex-head of the SBU in Crimea Kulinich

The State Bureau of Investigation announced suspicion against Volodymyr Sivkovich, a former MP and Deputy Secretary of the National Security Council in 2010-2013. He coordinated the espionage of Oleh Kulinich, ex-head of the SBU in Crimea.

This is written by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

"Volodymyr Sivkovich coordinated work with the Ukrainian part of the group, which collected and passed on information constituting a state secret to representatives of the Russian Federation, and also tried to influence personnel decisions in the security agencies of Ukraine," the report says.

Sivkovych was informed of the suspicion of committing the crimes provided for in Part 1 of Art. 255 (creation, management of a criminal community or criminal organization, as well as participation in it), Part 1 of Art. 111 (treason).

Sivkovich himself appeared in Western statements on the eve of the invasion about politicians, according to which the Russians plan to establish their "power" in Ukraine after the invasion. In addition to Sivkovich, the names of MP Murayev, ex-Prime Minister Azarov and others were also mentioned there. For this, in February 2022, sanctions were introduced in the West against Sivkovich.

Security forces detained Oleh Kulinich on July 16. President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Kulinich as the head of the SBU Office in Crimea in October 2020, and on March 2, 2022, he dismissed him.

After the detention of Kulinich, President Zelensky suspended the Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and removed the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov from his duties. Later, the Rada dismissed them. The SBI reported that Kulinich cooperated with the special services of the Russian Federation and gave them secret information. He was also a member of a criminal organization engaged in intelligence and subversive activities against Ukraine.

Subsequently, on the website of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, the texts of suspicions against other persons involved in the case regarding the former head of the local SBU department in Crimea, Oleh Kulinich, were published. It becomes clear from them that Kulinich was a member of the FSB group that collected intelligence, and that one of Kulinichʼs accomplices was Volodymyr Sivkovich, a former MP and Deputy Secretary of the National Security Council in 2010-2013.