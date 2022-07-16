Security forces detained the ex-head of the SSU Directorate in Crimea Oleg Kulinich

Law enforcement officers detained the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Oleg Kulinich.

Babel was informed about this by the SSU press service.

The reasons for the detention are not disclosed. At the same time, the SSU reminded that opposing the special services of the Russian Federation and their attempts to expand the agent network in Ukrainian state authorities is one of the main directions of the SSUʼs activities.

"SSU employees were also front-runners in such cases, which indicates a tendency towards self-purification of the Service. By exposing such situations, and not hiding them, we are implementing a course to build a modern and effective special service capable of countering a strong enemy that harms the state security of Ukraine," the special service stated.

The SSU emphasizes that itʼs ready to provide maximum assistance and all necessary information for its further investigation within the framework of this case.

"We will remind separately: the person involved in the criminal proceedings was dismissed from his position in March of this year. We emphasize: the SSU employs thousands of honest and professional patriots, many of whom are now defending Ukraine at the front with weapons in their hands. We are continuing the course to clean up the Service — traitors have no place in the SSU," added the service.