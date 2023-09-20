The Verkhovna Rada removed Nestor Shufrych from the post of chairman of the Committee on Freedom of Speech

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament) removed Nestor Shufrych from the post of chairman of the Committee on Freedom of Speech.
The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.
258 MPs voted for this decision. However, Shufrych remained one of the three members of the committee. Without him, only two deputies from the "Servant of the People" faction will remain there.
Yevhen Brahar will be the acting chairman of the Committee on Freedom of Speech.
According to Zheleznyak, a representative of the Lviv region from the "Trust" group Pavlo Bakunets may become the new permanent chairman of the committee.
- On September 15, the law enforcement officers officially announced that the MP Nestor Shufrych was suspected of treason. The court sent Shufrych to custody for 60 days, until November 13, without the right to post bail. At his home in the village of Kozyn in the Kyiv region, a number of medals, a collection of coats and a dozen Soviet awards were found.
- "Babel" sources in SBU also reported that during searches they found a document with the scheme of autonomy for the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. It provides for the renaming of these regions to "regions", broad autonomy, holding elections, and the formation of separate "governments" and "parliament". Under the document, dated July 2014, are the signatures of Viktor Medvedchuk and Shufrych.
- On September 19, the Verkhovna Rada registered a draft resolution on the recall of Nestor Shufrych from the post of chairman of the Freedom of Speech Committee. The proposal was made by the head of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, his first deputy Oleksandr Kornienko and deputy Olena Kondratyuk.