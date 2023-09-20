The Verkhovna Rada removed Nestor Shufrych from the post of chairman of the Committee on Freedom of Speech

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament) removed Nestor Shufrych from the post of chairman of the Committee on Freedom of Speech.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

258 MPs voted for this decision. However, Shufrych remained one of the three members of the committee. Without him, only two deputies from the "Servant of the People" faction will remain there.

Ярослав Железняк / Telegram

Yevhen Brahar will be the acting chairman of the Committee on Freedom of Speech.

According to Zheleznyak, a representative of the Lviv region from the "Trust" group Pavlo Bakunets may become the new permanent chairman of the committee.