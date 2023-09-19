Verkhovna Rada registered a draft resolution on the recall of Shufrych from the post of chairman of the Committee on Freedom of Speech

The Verkhovna Rada registered a draft resolution on the recall of Nestor Shufrych from the post of chairman of the Committee on Freedom of Speech.

The proposal was made by the head of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, his first deputy Oleksandr Kornienko and deputy Olena Kondratyuk.

The first vice-speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksandr Kornienko, said that Shufrych could be released this week. If the arrested Peopleʼs Deputy is removed from office, only two deputies from the "Servant of the People" faction will remain in the committee.

"We are open to proposals for a new member of the committee. Who should lead it? A deputy from the opposition, and not necessarily from "European Solidarity", because they have already stated several times that they are ready. But maybe someone else is also ready. We have five or six opposition forces, we have to interview all of them," said Kornienko.