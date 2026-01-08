The MP Shufrych was allowed to be released from custody on bail

The Kyiv Court of Appeal allowed the MP Nestor Shufrych to be released from custody on bail.

Babel was informed about this in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO).

"There is a ruling by the Kyiv Court of Appeal on determining an alternative preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 33 million 280 000. Currently, bail has not been paid. Shufrych is in custody," PGO noted.

At the same time, the MPʼs lawyer told Suspilne that "this amount is exorbitant for him", because sanctions have been imposed on Shufrych, his property has been seized, and he has not worked for over two years due to being in custody.

Shufrychʼs case

In September 2023, Nestor Shufrych was suspected of high treason. According to the investigation, he closely cooperated and carried out the tasks of former NSDC Secretary Volodymyr Sivkovych, an FSB agent who coordinated Russian agents in Ukraine.

One of Shufrychʼs main tasks, according to the investigation, was subversive activities in the information sphere: he constantly spread the Kremlinʼs narratives that the Ukrainian state is an "artificial entity", that Ukraine and Russia have a "single history", and that Ukrainians and Russians are "one people".

On September 15, a court remanded Shufrych in custody without bail. A number of medals, a collection of tunics, and a dozen Soviet awards were found at his home in the village of Kozyn (Kyiv region).

Babelʼs sources in SBU also reported that during the searches, a document with a scheme of autonomy for the Donetsk and Luhansk regions was found in Shufrychʼs apartment. It provides for renaming these regions into "krays", broad autonomy, holding elections, and forming separate "governments" and "parliaments". The document, dated July 2014, bears the signatures of Viktor Medvedchuk and Nestor Shufrych.

In September 2023, the Verkhovna Rada removed Nestor Shufrych from the position of chairman of the Committee on Freedom of Speech.

