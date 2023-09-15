SBU confirmed that Nestor Shufrych is suspected of treason — he promoted narratives about “united nation”

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officially announced that the MP Nestor Shufrych is suspected of treason — he "closely cooperated" with and carried out the tasks of former National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) secretary Volodymyr Sivkovych, an FSB agent who coordinated the Russian agency in Ukraine.

He was informed of the suspicion on September 15.

One of Shufrychʼs main tasks was subversive activity in the information sphere. He constantly spread the Kremlinʼs narratives that the Ukrainian state is an "artificial entity," that Ukraine and Russia have "one history," and that Ukrainians and Russians are "one nation." In this way, Shufrych tried to develop pro-Russian sentiments in Ukrainian society.

