“Oschadbank” suspended the import of currency into Ukraine after the detention of collectors in Hungary

After the detention of Ukrainian cashiers in Hungary on the night of March 6, “Oschadbank” suspended the import of currency into Ukraine and is looking for alternative methods of its delivery.

This was stated by the Chairman of the Board of “Oschadbank” Yuriy Katsion during a briefing, Suspilne reports.

According to him, “Oschadbank” is the only commercial bank in Ukraine that has a license to import currency from the EU. Currently, due to the suspension of currency supplies, the National Bank of Ukraine is covering the necessary demand from its own reserves.

"Since the incident until today, we have not imported cash. We are working on new safe routes for transportation and delivery [of funds], taking into account the risks we have felt and seen using the territory of Hungary," said Katsion.

He added that before the full-scale invasion, funds were transported through Boryspil Airport. However, since 2022, such flights have been made once a week using collection vehicles.

According to the chairman of the board, “Oschadbank” has already provided currency supplies to 39 banks with a total cash amount of $1 billion and €800 million. In total, in 2025, about $1.45 billion and €387 million were sold to the population through bank cash desks, and $522 million and €82 million were purchased from people.

Kidnapping of the “Oschadbank” collectors in Hungary

On the night of March 6, “Oschadbank” reported that seven of its collectors had been detained in Hungary. The two collection vehicles contained $40 million, €35 million, and 9 kg of gold. They were traveling on a regular route between Ukraine and Austria.

Hungary said it had detained Ukrainian tax collectors on suspicion of money laundering. Meanwhile, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, commenting on the situation, said that “the question arises whether this is money from the Ukrainian military mafia”.

“Oschadbank” responded by explaining that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, all transportation of currency and banking metals has been carried out only by land. “Oschadbank” collection vehicles perform such trips every week and have a license for international transportation from the State Service for Transport Security.

All the collectors detained in Hungary have extensive work experience — from 3 to 21 years. The valuables in the cars belong to a state bank and were transported from Austria to replenish the cash market in Ukraine.

Subsequently, the National Police of Ukraine initiated criminal proceedings into the kidnapping of Ukrainian citizens and the company car of “Oschadbank”.

On the evening of March 6, all seven collectors were deported and returned to Ukraine. The Foreign Ministry said that the men were held in handcuffs and transported blindfolded for 28 hours. One of them felt sick and fainted.

The Guardian, citing Ukrainian law enforcement sources, reported that Hungarian anti-terrorist police agents forcibly injected one of the “Oschadbank” collectors with what Ukraine believes was a relaxant designed to make the person more talkative during interrogations.

On March 10, the Hungarian government issued a special decree following the seizure of $40 million and €35 million in cash and nine 1-kg gold bars from Szczecin. The countryʼs National Tax and Customs Administration will hold them until the investigation is complete.

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