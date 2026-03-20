The Guardian: Hungarian law enforcement officers forcibly injected a Ukrainian tax collector to make him talk more during interrogations

Hungarian anti-terrorist police agents forcibly injected one of the “Oschadbank” collectors who was detained on the night of March 6. According to Ukraine, it was a relaxant designed to make the person more talkative during interrogations. This is reported by The Guardian, citing sources in Ukrainian law enforcement agencies. Previously, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported that the men were held in handcuffs and blindfolded for 28 hours, and one of them, a diabetic, was forcibly administered some kind of drug — his blood sugar rose sharply and he developed hypertension. The Guardian writes that this collector is a former SBU employee. After the detention, the National Tax and Customs Service of Hungary reported that the transportation of money was led by a former SBU general, a former major in the Ukrainian Air Force, and they were assisted by people with military experience. According to sources, the injection contained a relaxant intended to induce the subject to talk during interrogations. Traces of the drug were found in blood tests conducted after the men returned to Ukraine.

The journalists did not see the test results and were unable to verify the claims. However, the Hungarian lawyer for the debt collectors Loránd Horvat also confirmed that “one man received an injection of unknown content, despite his denials”. A source in the Hungarian police told The Guardian that he had heard from colleagues that they had given the injection, but did not know what it contained. According to Horvat, “Oschadbank” has filed a criminal complaint against the Hungarian authorities for abuse of office, as well as criminal and civil lawsuits on behalf of seven employees — to overturn the decision to deport them and ban them from entering the Schengen zone. The bank is also demanding the return of funds still seized in Hungary.