Hungary has adopted a resolution due to which the currency seized from “Oschadbank” will be kept in the country until the end of the investigation

The Hungarian government has issued a special order following the seizure of $40 million and €35 million in cash and nine 1kg gold bars from Szczecin. The countryʼs National Tax and Customs Service will hold them until the investigation is complete.

The resolution has already been published in the official government gazette.

The document states that during the detention of “Oschadbank” vehicles, it was not possible to establish the origin of the funds, the final destination, the purpose of transportation, and the legal grounds for transporting such assets across the country.

It also stated that the method of transporting the money and gold did not comply with standard international practice. Hungarian authorities believe that the circumstances of the transport may pose risks to national security.

The government emphasizes that the investigation must establish the origin of the assets, the purpose of their transportation, and the possible connections of the carriers with criminal or other organizations.

The resolution stipulates that the investigation will last for up to 60 days from the date of entry into force of the document. During this period, the seized funds and gold bars will remain under the control of the Hungarian authorities.