Hungary has adopted a resolution due to which the currency seized from “Oschadbank” will be kept in the country until the end of the investigation

The Hungarian government has issued a special order following the seizure of $40 million and €35 million in cash and nine 1kg gold bars from Szczecin. The countryʼs National Tax and Customs Service will hold them until the investigation is complete.
The resolution has already been published in the official government gazette.
The document states that during the detention of “Oschadbank” vehicles, it was not possible to establish the origin of the funds, the final destination, the purpose of transportation, and the legal grounds for transporting such assets across the country.
It also stated that the method of transporting the money and gold did not comply with standard international practice. Hungarian authorities believe that the circumstances of the transport may pose risks to national security.
The government emphasizes that the investigation must establish the origin of the assets, the purpose of their transportation, and the possible connections of the carriers with criminal or other organizations.
The resolution stipulates that the investigation will last for up to 60 days from the date of entry into force of the document. During this period, the seized funds and gold bars will remain under the control of the Hungarian authorities.
Kidnapping of the “Oschadbank” collectors in Hungary
On the night of March 6, “Oschadbank” reported that seven of its collectors had been detained in Hungary. The two collection vehicles contained $40 million, €35 million, and 9 kg of gold. They were traveling on a regular route between Ukraine and Austria.
European Truth, citing a source, claimed that Hungary hid the stolen cars of “Oschadbank” on the territory of the Anti-Terrorism Center. This is a security structure that is subordinate to the Hungarian Ministry of Internal Affairs. In 2025, the same center deported a Ukrainian diplomat who was suspected of espionage.
Hungary said it had detained Ukrainian tax collectors on suspicion of money laundering. Meanwhile, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, commenting on the situation, said that “the question arises whether this is money from the Ukrainian military mafia”.
“Oschadbank” responded by explaining that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, all transportation of currency and banking metals has been carried out only by land. “Oschadbank” collection vehicles perform such trips every week and have a license for international transportation from the State Service for Transport Security.
All the collectors detained in Hungary have extensive work experience — from 3 to 21 years. The valuables in the cars belong to a state bank and were transported from Austria to replenish the cash market in Ukraine.
Subsequently, the National Police of Ukraine initiated criminal proceedings into the kidnapping of Ukrainian citizens and the company car of “Oschadbank”.
On the evening of March 6, all seven collectors were deported and returned to Ukraine. The “Oschadbank” vehicles still remain in Hungary.
