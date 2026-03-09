MFA: “Oschadbank” collectors detained in Hungary were held in handcuffs for 28 hours. One of them became unwell and lost consciousness

Seven “Oschadbank” collectors detained in Hungary were held in handcuffs for 28 hours and transported blindfolded.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

They emphasized that the Hungarian side knew that the collectors were not armed. However, an armored personnel carrier was used to detain them, and the soldiers of the Anti-Terrorist Center who carried out the detention were armed with machine guns and grenade launchers.

The Ukrainians had their personal belongings taken, including their mobile phones, so they could not inform their relatives, the embassy, or their employer. Most of their belongings were not returned.

One of the collectors, who has a disability, was only helped when he lost consciousness. A diabetic was forcibly administered some kind of drug — his blood sugar rose sharply and he developed hypertension.

Hungarian law enforcement officers exerted psychological and physical pressure, did not allow them to testify in their native language and communicated with the Ukrainians in Russian. They also did not allow them to use the services of a lawyer and did not allow the Ukrainian consul to visit the detainees.

Although there was no evidence of the detaineesʼ involvement in illegal actions and they had the status of witnesses all the time, all the collectors were deported and banned from entering the Schengen area for three years. The Foreign Ministry says that this looks like punishment for Ukrainian citizens who did not provide the Hungarian side with the necessary evidence.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry calls these actions by Hungary unacceptable and believes that they violate human rights and international consular agreements. The ministry also demands the return of the “Oschadbank” cars that were transporting $40 million, €35 million, and 9 kg of gold.

Kidnapping of “Oschadbank” collectors in Hungary

On the night of March 6, “Oschadbank” reported that seven of its collectors had been detained in Hungary. The two collection vehicles contained $40 million, €35 million, and 9 kg of gold. They were traveling on a regular route between Ukraine and Austria.

European Truth, citing a source, claimed that Hungary hid the stolen cars of “Oschadbank” on the territory of the Anti-Terrorism Center. This is a security structure that is subordinate to the Hungarian Ministry of Internal Affairs. In 2025, the same center deported a Ukrainian diplomat who was suspected of espionage.

Hungary said it had detained Ukrainian tax collectors on suspicion of money laundering. Meanwhile, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, commenting on the situation, said that “the question arises whether this is money from the Ukrainian military mafia”.

“Oschadbank” responded by explaining that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, all transportation of currency and banking metals has been carried out only by land. “Oschadbank” collection vehicles perform such trips every week and have a license for international transportation from the State Service for Transport Security.

All the collectors detained in Hungary have extensive work experience — from 3 to 21 years. The valuables in the cars ($40 million, €35 million, and 9 kg of gold) belong to the state bank and were transported from Austria to replenish the cash market in Ukraine.

Subsequently, the National Police of Ukraine initiated criminal proceedings into the kidnapping of Ukrainian citizens and the company car of “Oschadbank”.

On the evening of March 6, all seven collectors were deported and returned to Ukraine. “Oschadbak” cars still remain in Hungary.

