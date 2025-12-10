Court leaves former Odesa mayor Trukhanov under house arrest

The Kyiv Court of Appeal left former Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov under house arrest.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

On October 31, the court placed Trukhanov under house arrest until December 28 and also imposed preventive measures on eight other Odesa officials. The case concerns the events of September 30, when nine people died in a downpour in Odesa, including a 9-year-old child.

Trukhanov and other officials are suspected of official negligence, which led to the deaths of people.

Other Trukhanov cases

The former mayor of Odesa is also suspected of illegal land acquisition. According to the investigation, in 2016-2019, Trukhanov and his accomplices developed a scheme to illegally transfer land from the Odesa community for development. As a result, the community suffered losses of UAH 689 million.

On November 18, bail was posted for him — UAH 42 million. According to lawyer Oleksandr Lysak, 25 people gave money for the bail.

