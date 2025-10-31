Former Odesa Mayor Trukhanov and several other officials were arrested in the case of deaths due to bad weather

On October 31, a court placed former Odesa mayor Hennadii Trukhanov under house arrest in a case of official negligence that resulted in the deaths of nine people in the city during bad weather.

Suspilne writes about this.

He will remain under arrest until December 28. He was also ordered to wear an electronic bracelet.

At the meeting, the lawyer for the former mayor of Odesa reported that Trukhanov still has access to state secrets.

Preventive measures were also imposed on eight other officials. The prosecutorʼs office does not name them, but at that time they held the following positions:

Deputy Mayor Valeriy Silin — 24-hour house arrest with the wearing of an electronic monitoring device;

— 24-hour house arrest with the wearing of an electronic monitoring device; Deputy Mayor Hanna Pozdnyakova — night house arrest;

— night house arrest; Head of the structural unit of the Municipal Roads Enterprise Ihor Poshterenko and chief engineer of the same unit Oleksandr Chistyakov are placed under night house arrest with the wearing of an electronic monitoring device;

and chief engineer of the same unit are placed under night house arrest with the wearing of an electronic monitoring device; Director of the Department of Municipal Security Volodymyr Kharischak , Chief Engineer Yuriy Kamyshny and Director of the Municipal Roads Enterprise Vadym Todiychuk — detention with the alternative of bail in the amount of 1.5 million hryvnias;

, Chief Engineer and Director of the Municipal Roads Enterprise — detention with the alternative of bail in the amount of 1.5 million hryvnias; Leonid Grebenyuk, Director of the Department of Municipal Economy — detention with the alternative of bail of 3 million hryvnias.

What preceded

On October 29, a number of Odesa officials, including former Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov, were declared of the suspicion of official negligence that led to the deaths of people during the storm on September 30, 2025.

According to the investigation, the Odesa drainage system was unprepared for the elements, as it had not been properly maintained for years.

Trukhanov himself called the suspicion unexpected, adding that "it was a natural disaster, the scale of which exceeded the capabilities of any system".

On October 14, the then mayor of Odesa Hennadii Trukhanov had his Ukrainian citizenship revoked because it was determined that he was a citizen of the Russian Federation and had a valid Russian passport. Ihor Koval, the secretary of the Odesa City Council, was appointed acting mayor of Odesa.

A city military administration was also created in the city, headed by the former head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

