Former Odesa Mayor Trukhanov and City Council officials charged with official negligence

Officials of the Odesa City Council and employees of a municipal enterprise were suspected of official negligence, which led to the death of people.

This is reported by the National Police.

The reason for the declaring of suspicions was the death of ten people due to heavy rains in Odesa on September 30. Among the dead was a family with a child who lived on the ground floor of the house.

According to the investigation, the Odesa drainage system was unprepared for the elements, as it had not been properly maintained for years.

Against this background, nine defendants were informed of suspicion of official negligence — the former mayor of Odesa, two of his deputies, city council officials, the director, head, and chief engineers of a structural unit of a municipal enterprise.

Police conducted more than 25 searches in administrative buildings and at the residences of the suspects. During the operations, documentation, computer equipment, mobile phones, and draft notes were seized.

On October 14, Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov had his Ukrainian citizenship revoked because it was determined that he was a citizen of the Russian Federation and held a valid Russian passport. The secretary of the Odesa City Council Ihor Koval was appointed acting mayor of Odesa.

A city military administration was also created in the city, headed by the former head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

